Wrong-way crash leaves 2 in critical condition in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at 23rd and Liberty left two people in critical condition Friday morning.

The Independence Police Department said a Dodge Ram pickup traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a Toyota Camry. After the Camry was struck by the Ram, it was also hit by a Toyota 4Runner that was also traveling westbound.

IPD said the driver of the Dodge Ram and the Toyota Camry are in critical condition and were both transported to area hospitals.

The crash happened at 8:10 a.m. Friday. Shortly before 11 a.m., police said 23rd Street was closed and should be opened in and hour-and-a-half.

The driver of the 4Runner was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

