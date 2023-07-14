Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0/Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.

The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines,” the international federation said in a statement.

The UCI said the ban, starting on Monday, was necessary “to ensure equal opportunities.”

Killips rode to victory in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila, one of the marquee U.S. stage races. Her victory provoked a negative reaction by some cycling fans and former racers.

Despite the ban, UCI president David Lappartient said “the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling — as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport — is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport.”

Governing bodies in track and field and swimming have barred athletes who underwent male puberty from competing in international women’s events.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
KCFD is responding to a fire on the 21st floor of the One Light Luxury Apartments.
Sprinkler system ‘was holding fire in check’ at downtown KC high-rise
Two dogs are dead and two people were taken to the hospital following four-vehicle crash on...
2 dogs dead, 2 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on I-670
Pennway Point is an entertainment district in the Crossroads set to open in the early portion...
SEE IT: First concepts released for entertainment district at Pennway Point

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Arrest made in connection with Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death, reports say
India launched its third lunar mission on Friday, seeking to become the fourth country to...
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
FILE: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference with former Kansas Teacher of the...
An anti-trans Kansas law doesn’t prevent birth certificate changes, the governor argues
IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income...
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Silver Advisory canceled for missing 88-year-old found safe