Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - “It’s just unfair and unjust,” said Jackson County homeowner Tuesdae Velaer. “It’s not right. They should not be doing this to people.”

Tuesdae Velaer did not mince words. She said the county valued her mobile home at $202,000.

Velaer is renting the trailer to her ex-mother-in-law, who is 89 years old and pays $600 per month.

“What are they thinking?” renter Joy Velaer said. “Are they thinking?”

In 2021, the home was valued at $40,000. But, even then, there was a problem.

“We were overcharged by $10,000,” Velaer added. “We were expected to pay up front. And then, once we proved the value was wrong, they reimbursed us $10,000.”

The increase from 2021 to 2023 is well over 400%.

Jackson County Assessment Director Gail McCann Beatty has said the average increase for 2023 home values is around 30%.

“I call bull,” Velaer responded. “If people do their research and see, the average is way higher than that.”

Velaer has filed an appeal but, if the new value stands, she said she’ll be forced to raise the rent to around $2,000. That’s a price her current elderly tenant will not be able to afford.

“Are they thinking about anybody but themselves?” Joy Velaer said. “We’re out here struggling.”

Any Jackson County homeowner who feels they’ve been overpriced has just over two weeks to file an appeal. The deadline is Monday, July 31.

