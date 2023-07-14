Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - “It’s just unfair and unjust,” said Jackson County homeowner Tuesdae Velaer. “It’s not right. They should not be doing this to people.”

Tuesdae Velaer did not mince words. She said the county valued her mobile home at $202,000.

Velaer is renting the trailer to her ex-mother-in-law, who is 89 years old and pays $600 per month.

“What are they thinking?” renter Joy Velaer said. “Are they thinking?”

In 2021, the home was valued at $40,000. But, even then, there was a problem.

“We were overcharged by $10,000,” Velaer added. “We were expected to pay up front. And then, once we proved the value was wrong, they reimbursed us $10,000.”

The increase from 2021 to 2023 is well over 400%.

Jackson County Assessment Director Gail McCann Beatty has said the average increase for 2023 home values is around 30%.

“I call bull,” Velaer responded. “If people do their research and see, the average is way higher than that.”

Velaer has filed an appeal but, if the new value stands, she said she’ll be forced to raise the rent to around $2,000. That’s a price her current elderly tenant will not be able to afford.

“Are they thinking about anybody but themselves?” Joy Velaer said. “We’re out here struggling.”

Any Jackson County homeowner who feels they’ve been overpriced has just over two weeks to file an appeal. The deadline is Monday, July 31.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’

Latest News

“We are asking the KCC to closely scrutinize the rate increase,” said Ernie Kutzley, AARP...
Customers wary of proposed Evergy price increase in Kansas
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body is found in Lawrence
UPDATE: On Thursday evening, a jury found Michael Hendricks guilty of first-degree murder and...
Jury finds Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra guilty of murder
“It’s just unfair and unjust,” said Jackson County homeowner Tuesdae Velaer. “It’s not right....
Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000