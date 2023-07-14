Win big with Belfonte’s Summer Sundae Showdown
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
July is National Ice Cream Month so we figured there’s no better way to celebrate than with local ice cream maker Belfonte. Watch this to see Jillian and Greg take a moment to taste some of their favorite flavors. Visit belfontedairy.com/summer to share your ultimate sundae creation and you’ll have a chance at winning free ice cream for an entire year. Sponsored by Belfonte Dairy.
