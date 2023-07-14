Wichita begins non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. next year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Non-stop flights from the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to the nation’s capitol begin on January 8, 2024.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the Vice Chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation – was in Wichita on Friday to announce the new flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

“Wichita is growing with new business, educational opportunities and families choosing to make Kansas their home,” said Sen. Moran. “Over the past several years I have hosted numerous business leaders and federal officials in Wichita to meet with local leaders and witness our aerospace, aviation and defense manufacturing capabilities. As companies in Wichita continue to secure federal work, I have seen a vital need of connecting “The Air Capital of the World” with the nation’s capital. The new direct American Airlines flight will allow federal officials to quickly travel to Wichita to see firsthand the great work being done in our region – amplifying our competitiveness as a city and state. This has long been a void I have heard from industry and business owners, and I am thrilled our hard work to fill this void is accomplished. It will also make travel to Washington, D.C. faster and more affordable for Kansans.”

American Airlines Flight Details:

ICT and DCA – daily flights begin January 8, 2024:

· Depart DCA at 11:30 a.m. ET – Arrive at ICT at 1:45 p.m. CT

· Depart ICT at 3:30 p.m. CT – Arrive at DCA at 7:15 p.m. ET

Flights can be booked at aa.com starting Saturday, July 15.

Moran was joined by Nate Gatten, Executive Vice President of American Airlines, Jesse R. Romo, Director of Airports for the City of Wichita, and city leaders.

“American is excited to announce daily, nonstop service from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to our nation’s capital,” said Gatten. “By early next year, Wichita will see service from five of our hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago-O’Hare, Phoenix, Miami, and Washington-Reagan, providing Kansans even greater access to our expansive global network.”

On Thursday, American Airlines announced a non-stop seasonal flight from Wichita to Miami which begins Nov. 11.

