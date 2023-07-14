Westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 ramp closures set to begin Saturday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced closures of the westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. Highway 69 loop ramp for bridge demolition, which will begin Saturday, July 15.

The initial closure will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. with work happening on the project overnight until 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

KDOT said the short-term closures are necessary as part of the KDOT U.S. 69 expansion project that will reconstruct and widen the highway, adding an express lane in each direction between 103rd Street and 151st Street, with interchange improvements at U.S. 69 and 167th Street in south Overland Park.

While the scheduled ramp closures are taking place, traffic will be detoured with drivers on westbound I-435 exiting to take the northbound U.S. 69 ramp to travel north to exit at 103rd Street. There, they will turn west on 103rd Street and then use the southbound U.S. 69/103rd Street entrance ramp.

The nightly ramp closures are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Saturday, July 15 (8 p.m. to 10 a.m.)

Sunday, July 16 (5 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Sunday, July 23 (5 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Monday, July 24 – Thursday, July 27 (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Friday, July 28 (8 p.m. to 10 a.m.)

Saturday, July 29 (6 p.m. to 10 a.m.)

Sunday, July 30 (5 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Monday, July 31 – Tuesday, Aug. 1 (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

In the photo below, red lines represent the impacted closure area and blue lines represent KDOT’s designated detour route.

Scheduled ramp closures on westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 will take place throughout the next two-and-a-half weeks. (Kansas Department of Transportation)

All current 69Express construction and closure information is available on the project website, www.69express.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.