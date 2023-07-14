Aging & Style
‘We’re getting pretty desperate’: Missouri drought causes farmers to lose crops

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORRICK, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly the entire state of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions, which is causing many farmers to quickly lose crops.

A map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 99.7% of Missouri is facing drought conditions; 26% of that is “extreme drought.”

Orrick, Missouri, is one town experiencing “severe drought” conditions.

Jeff Nail tends to thousands of acres of crops there and currently has 1,500 acres under irrigation. It is costly to his operation, as he spends nearly $15 per hour on fuel alone.

As his livelihood sits in the hands of Mother Nature, time is running out for rainfall.

“We pretty much say a prayer and hope we get a shower,” Nail said. “We’re gonna need one pretty quick to get through this thing and we still got a long way to go. Even if we get rain Friday, we still need more rain to mature this crop out.”

Governor Mike Parson has addressed the drought, as well.

“Missouri farmers and ranchers often bear the brunt of the consequences of drought,” he said. “While we cannot control the weather, we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate the strain drought causes for our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains.”

