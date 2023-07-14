Aging & Style
Two-year-old pronounced dead after possible drowning in Osage County

A two-year-old was pronounced dead after a possible drowning in Osage County.
A two-year-old was pronounced dead after a possible drowning in Osage County.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-year-old was pronounced dead after a possible drowning in Osage County.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a possible drowning at Eisenhower State Park swim beach in Osage County. Life-saving measures had been started at the time of the call.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), Osage County Fire District #2 - Osage City, Osage County Fire District #3 - Melvern, LifeSave air ambulance out of Emporia and Osage County EMS responded to the scene.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said life-saving measures continued but were unsuccessful. The victim, a 2-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the KDWP are jointly investigating the incident.

