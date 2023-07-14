Two men guilty of kidnapping, torturing victim in KCK get lengthy prison sentences

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were sentenced after being convicted of kidnapping and torture of a victim in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2019.

A federal jury convicted 36-year-old David Carr from KCK and 46-year-old James Michael Poterbin from Edwardsville of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Carr received a life sentence, while Poterbin was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to court documents and evidence from the trial, Carr and Poterbin supplied methamphetamine that was sold in the KC metro. In April 2019, they kidnapped the boyfriend of a woman who they mistakenly thought had stolen drug money from them.

They bound the victim with zip ties, duct taped a shirt to his head, pistol whipped him multiple times, smashed his fingers, beat him with a blunt object, shot him in the legs, and forced a co-conspirator to stab him in the leg.

ALSO READ: Mayor calls to revoke business licenses following June 25 mass shooting

During the torture, Carr and Poterbin used the victim’s phone to call his girlfriend and demand money in exchange for his release.

After all that, they wrapped the victim in plastic and left him alone at a house.

A few days after the victim was released, Carr ordered the co-conspirator to burn the house to the ground. The co-conspirator did so.

Both Carr and Poterbin are set to be sentenced on the afternoon of May 1. They each face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

ALSO READ: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body is found in Lawrence

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.