Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two men guilty of kidnapping, torturing victim in KCK get lengthy prison sentences

FILE — David Carr and James Michael Poterbin were convicted of kidnapping, conspiracy to...
FILE — David Carr and James Michael Poterbin were convicted of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.G(Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were sentenced after being convicted of kidnapping and torture of a victim in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2019.

A federal jury convicted 36-year-old David Carr from KCK and 46-year-old James Michael Poterbin from Edwardsville of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Carr received a life sentence, while Poterbin was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to court documents and evidence from the trial, Carr and Poterbin supplied methamphetamine that was sold in the KC metro. In April 2019, they kidnapped the boyfriend of a woman who they mistakenly thought had stolen drug money from them.

They bound the victim with zip ties, duct taped a shirt to his head, pistol whipped him multiple times, smashed his fingers, beat him with a blunt object, shot him in the legs, and forced a co-conspirator to stab him in the leg.

ALSO READ: Mayor calls to revoke business licenses following June 25 mass shooting

During the torture, Carr and Poterbin used the victim’s phone to call his girlfriend and demand money in exchange for his release.

After all that, they wrapped the victim in plastic and left him alone at a house.

A few days after the victim was released, Carr ordered the co-conspirator to burn the house to the ground. The co-conspirator did so.

Both Carr and Poterbin are set to be sentenced on the afternoon of May 1. They each face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

ALSO READ: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body is found in Lawrence

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
KCFD is responding to a fire on the 21st floor of the One Light Luxury Apartments.
Sprinkler system ‘was holding fire in check’ at downtown KC high-rise
Two dogs are dead and two people were taken to the hospital following four-vehicle crash on...
2 dogs dead, 2 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on I-670

Latest News

Two recipients of the 2023 Black Community Fund scholarship, Charity Heard and Ryan Richardson.
Black Community Fund awards 40 Black students with scholarships
FILE: Blue-green algae on the water.
KDHE issues advisory for blue-green algae at OP lake
Professional NFL player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, accepts the award for best...
‘I like to be the villain sometimes’: Mahomes discusses football, fatherhood in soon-to-be released interview with CBS Mornings
The severe weather risk for the Kansas City area on July 14, 2023.
FORECAST: Weather alert as threat of high wind, hail approaches Kansas City area