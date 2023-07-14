Aging & Style
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Shawnee Mission South HS National Speech and Debate Champions

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to Brooklynn Hatto and Clare Bradley from Shawnee Mission South High School. The duo just won the National Speech and Debate Championships. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.  Sponsored by Spectrum.

