Police ask public for help searching for missing, endangered woman with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing and endangered person.

Jada Kimbrough is described as a 26-year-old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds.

She was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Michigan Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kimbrough was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black Crocs when she was last seen.

She suffers from PTSD, has autism and is attracted to water, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

