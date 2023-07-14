Aging & Style
Overland Park restaurant awarded with vegan dog honor by PETA

Overland Park's Wiener Kitchen was given an honor by PETA for its vegan dog.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A country-wide search for the top vegan hot dogs in America led PETA to Overland Park.

The Johnson County city’s Wiener Kitchen restaurant was named one of the top spots for its Vegan hot dog, according to PETA.

“The Vegan is a tangy, veggie-packed twist on a summertime classic and the perfect animal-friendly answer to any comfort food craving,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “All the award wieners on PETA’s national Top 10 list prove that compassion is a delicious business.”

PETA will present Wiener Kitchen with a framed certificate for its honor along with these nine restaurants:

The Wiener Kitchen is located at 9645 W 87th Street in Overland Park. It has been in that location since 2017.

