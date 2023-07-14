Nationwide school bus service holding driver hiring event in KC

SPRING HILL, Kan. (KCTV) - A nationwide company is helping out Kansas City schools to find bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

KCTV5 has been covering local districts having to adjust their hours and operations to combat the shortage of drivers for more than a year now. Events like this could help ease the struggles of districts, families, and students.

Kansas City First Student is hosting a hiring event here at 8701 East U.S. Highway 40 at the old B&B Theatre near Arrowhead Stadium.

They say they are 30-40 drivers short as Friday’s “Big Bus, No Big Deal” event is part of a major hiring event across the country.

Their website says they are recruiting people who want to make a difference in children’s lives. School bus drivers make a valuable role in supporting education by making sure students have safe and reliable ways to and from school.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old, able to pass all background checks and drug screens, and have a valid driver’s license with three years of driving experience.

Their website says they have had success in recruiting from a targeted group of individuals across the country. Those job seekers are specifically veterans, retirees, spouses of active military, and stay-at-home moms and dads.

You can find more information about working for them at workatfirst.com.

One of those districts joining the list is Park Hill School District. The district is adopting a new bell schedule and adjusting its transportation offerings for the next school year.

They made the announcement and decision about three weeks ago.

Students living within half a mile of the elementary school they attend – or within one mile of the middle or high school will not be offered transportation services. The board says it will provide transportation if this creates any significant safety concerns for students when considering traffic patterns, road conditions, sidewalk conditions, and pedestrian crossings.

Park Hill says more communication about the changes can be expected later this summer.

