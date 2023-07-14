Mayor calls to revoke business licenses following June 25 mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas has requested the revocation of business licenses and the closure of businesses operating as unlicensed clubs following a mass shooting on June 25 that left three people dead and nine others injured.

The unlicensed clubs are located at 5644 Prospect Avenue and 5646 Prospect Avenue.

“I respect our businesses, but reckless disregard for the safety of patrons, neighbors, and our community will never be tolerated in Kansas City,” Mayor Lucas said Friday after announcing the Mayor’s Director for Public Safety, Melesa Johnson, requested to revoke the licenses. “Three people lost their lives, nine more were injured, and dozens of lives were changed due in no small part to the gross negligence of an unlicensed club owner, masquerading as an auto repair shop open at 4 a.m. in the morning.”

Twenty-two-year-old Nikko Manning, 27-year-old Camden Brown and 28-year-old Jasisty Strong were killed in the shooting.

The Mayor’s Office said Kansas City Police officials have responded to more than three dozen calls for service relating to the unlicensed club and its impact on the adjacent neighborhood over the past year. Multiple calls were between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

The City’s Commissioner of Revenue will hear the revocation request at a subsequent hearing.

