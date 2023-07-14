Aging & Style
Man shot and killed, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of E. 81st Terrace

Police responded to a homicide in the 1300 block of 81st Terrace on July 14, 2023.
Police responded to a homicide in the 1300 block of 81st Terrace on July 14, 2023.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of E. 81st Terrace.

Police said a reported EMS call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they located an adult male unresponsive in the backyard of a residence with gunshot wounds.

EMS responded and declared him dead at the scene.

KCPD said the scene is being investigated as a homicide, with detectives and crime scene personnel there to process for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. KCPD said a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest is possible.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as soon as more information becomes available.

