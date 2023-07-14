Man convicted in July 2021 fatal shooting of KCK woman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 41-year-old man was convicted Friday in the July 2021 killing of a woman.

A jury found Verlee McCullough III guilty of first-degree murder after he was charged with shooting 37-year-old Ashley Jones at her home in the 1400 block of North 8th Street.

On July 8, 2021, Kansas City, Kansas, police officers drove to Jones’ home about 9:40 a.m. for a medical call. Law enforcement had learned a woman was experiencing respiratory arrest at a residence.

When they arrived, police learned from EMS that Jones had been the victim of a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

“The community is one step closer to achieving justice in this matter,” Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said in a statement.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

