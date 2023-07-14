Aging & Style
Man convicted in July 2021 fatal shooting of KCK woman

Verlee McCullough was convicted of first-degree murder on July 14, 2023, for the shooting of Ashley Jones.(Wyandotte County Jail)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 41-year-old man was convicted Friday in the July 2021 killing of a woman.

A jury found Verlee McCullough III guilty of first-degree murder after he was charged with shooting 37-year-old Ashley Jones at her home in the 1400 block of North 8th Street.

On July 8, 2021, Kansas City, Kansas, police officers drove to Jones’ home about 9:40 a.m. for a medical call. Law enforcement had learned a woman was experiencing respiratory arrest at a residence.

When they arrived, police learned from EMS that Jones had been the victim of a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

“The community is one step closer to achieving justice in this matter,” Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said in a statement.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

