Man charged following drugstore robbery on July 5 in KCMO

Generic image of prison bars.
Generic image of prison bars.(Storyblocks)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged following a robbery at a drugstore on July 5 in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, William Lawrence Shade has been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Court records state that he walked into a drugstore on that day and demanded drugs.

Previous coverage: KCPD trying to ID man who robbed CVS

When asked if he was robbing the store, he said he was serious and showed a small gun.

The KCPD released his picture and description to the public. He was subsequently identified and was taken into custody on Thursday.

A search warrant was served and police found a small, black handgun and other weapons.

They also found clothes, pills, and labeled pill bottles that matched items seen in surveillance video of the robbery.

Shade’s mugshot is not yet available from the Jackson County Detention Center.

