Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body is found in Lawrence

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found near trees in Lawrence on Wednesday.

Lawrence police said they found 34-year-old Chadwick Potter around 7 p.m. Thursday. The police had wanted to question him after a 62-year-old man’s body was found near W. 6th Street and Vermont Street on July 12.

LPD said officers were on patrol when they spotted Potter behind a building near E. 19th Street and Massachusetts Street. They then took him to the police facility for questioning and he was arrested.

The police said they are going to take him to the Douglas County Correctional Facility, where he will be booked on suspicion of first-degree murder. He has not yet been formally charged.

The homicide victim, David Sullivan, was found dead Wednesday morning. KCTV5′s previous coverages indicates he was found on the ground near some trees close to the intersection of 6th and Vermont. The area is just south of and very near to the Kansas River.

Lawrence police said Sullivan “appeared to have suffered traumatic injuries after being struck with a blunt object.”

Since his body was found, investigators have been developing and investigating leads, according to LPD. That led to Potter being identified as a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing despite this arrest.

Investigators have to prepare a charging affidavit, which will be submitted to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

Stay with KCTV5 for any updates from the DA’s office.

As of around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night, Potter was still being transported to jail and a mugshot was not yet available.

