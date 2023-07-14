Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits Kansas City Friday afternoon, damage reported

Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Jefferson County and Douglas County in Kansas until 3 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Olathe, Shawnee, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Basehor, Edgerton, and Tonganoxie until 3:15 p.m.

Live updates will continue throughout the afternoon and evening as storms move into the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.

If you are safe and able to send us photos or videos, please visit here.

READ MORE: Damage, outage reports as storms come through KC metro Friday

The power is out at many traffic signals in the city. Remember, when there's no light, treat the intersection like a four-way stop! Be safe on your drive home.

Posted by City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Friday, July 14, 2023

At 4:46 p.m. the Kansas City Fire Department advised drivers against entering high water.

“If you do find yourself stuck in high water do not walk through the water,” KCFD said. “Open manhole covers and storm drains can be deadly and unseen when walking through water. Call 911 if you find yourself in this situation.”

HOLY WIND!! "95th & Lackman looking North. About 37 seconds in wind picks up." If you are safe and able, please send your weather photos/videos here: https://www.kctv5.com/community/user-content/ 📹: Jess

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, July 14, 2023

"Seconds after the wind hit. West side of Olathe. 3:38pm. Wind tipped my plant stand over right after this video." If...

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, July 14, 2023

Severe weather passed through Lawrence on Friday afternoon. If you are safe and able, please send your weather photos/videos here: https://www.kctv5.com/community/user-content/ 📹: Justin

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, July 14, 2023

Sophia Desimone shared a video from Lawrence, Kansas, that she said was taken at 3:15 p.m.

Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

