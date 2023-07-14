LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits Kansas City Friday afternoon, damage reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Jefferson County and Douglas County in Kansas until 3 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Olathe, Shawnee, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Basehor, Edgerton, and Tonganoxie until 3:15 p.m.

Live updates will continue throughout the afternoon and evening as storms move into the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.

If you are safe and able to send us photos or videos, please visit here.

The power is out at many traffic signals in the city. Remember, when there's no light, treat the intersection like a four-way stop! Be safe on your drive home. Posted by City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Friday, July 14, 2023

5:08 PM Radar Update: The line of storms has moved east of the KC Metro. While it has weakened, they are still producing winds up to 60 MPH and hail around nickel size. This will be moving through Johnson [MO] and Lafayette Counties, and eventually into Saline and Pettis. pic.twitter.com/YwkUqk0AnK — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

Due to the severe thunderstorm, there is a large amount of tree limbs and debris on sidewalks and roadways. Our crews will be cleaning up trees and tree limbs from the main roadways. If you do not need to be driving, please stay home as crews continue to clear debris. (1/2) — City of Lawrence KS (@lawrenceks) July 14, 2023

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7/14 5:45PM for the following locations: Johnson, Lafayette, Henry, Saline, Cass, Pettis, Ray. #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/50HWztsZKT — StormTrack5 Team (@KCTV5Weather) July 14, 2023

My sister’s tree fell onto her neighbor’s house 😞 They’re in south #KC Be safe, friends! pic.twitter.com/L3fhw0GOLJ — Jillian Carroll Letrinko (@JillianC_arroll) July 14, 2023

Significant storm damage in Lenexa.



Multiple trees have fallen on houses, including this one near 87th Street and I-35.



We’ll have more on @KCTV5. pic.twitter.com/VIDPzhiy1s — Mark Poulose (@MarkKCTV5) July 14, 2023

At 4:46 p.m. the Kansas City Fire Department advised drivers against entering high water.

“If you do find yourself stuck in high water do not walk through the water,” KCFD said. “Open manhole covers and storm drains can be deadly and unseen when walking through water. Call 911 if you find yourself in this situation.”

Storms including winds between 80-100 mph have caused more than 130,000 outages in Evergy’s service area as of 4:30 p.m. with the metro areas of Kansas City, Topeka and Lawrence impacted most. pic.twitter.com/DRYRTKjNiW — Evergy (@evergypower) July 14, 2023

#StormCoverage - Dozens of flights cancelled or diverted because of major storm moving through #KCMetro. You can track here:https://t.co/MSzMlZzbK7 — Sharon Chen (@SharonChenTV) July 14, 2023

This is outside @KCTV5 studios.

It’s letting up a bit. If you live in the Missouri side this is what is heading your way.@AlenaKCTV5 and @SavannahTKCTV5 are tracking it all live right now. pic.twitter.com/tFsIza1Jdl — Angie Ricono KCTV5 🌻 (@angiericono) July 14, 2023

Storm damage and power outages were reported throughout the Kansas City metro Friday afternoon. https://t.co/blJVisQYRj — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 14, 2023

The definition of a storm front 📷



Live Blog: https://t.co/sZdiXXuRuy



📷: Robyn Bradshaw pic.twitter.com/q42Z127vls — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 14, 2023

HOLY WIND!! "95th & Lackman looking North. About 37 seconds in wind picks up." If you are safe and able, please send your weather photos/videos here: https://www.kctv5.com/community/user-content/ 📹: Jess Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, July 14, 2023

"Seconds after the wind hit. West side of Olathe. 3:38pm. Wind tipped my plant stand over right after this video." If... Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, July 14, 2023

Currently in Overland Park Ks.

89 peak wind gust

70mph for 20 mins - @KCTV5

2” in 30 mins #agwx #AgTwitter pic.twitter.com/Hi5Cfo2IUC — Corbin Catt / Catt & Crew Farms (@cb_catt) July 14, 2023

We’re already seeing damage on 18th and Summit St. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/OaXq31Pk4d — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) July 14, 2023

Severe weather passed through Lawrence on Friday afternoon. If you are safe and able, please send your weather photos/videos here: https://www.kctv5.com/community/user-content/ 📹: Justin Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, July 14, 2023

In KCK, @KCKBPU reporting a few thousand outages across the county. pic.twitter.com/kg6i1YUSlD — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) July 14, 2023

Things are getting back here. Wind is picking up and rain is coming down. Tune to @KCTV5 for the latest information! pic.twitter.com/7nWbU2hD8k — Andrew Tran (@AndrewTranTV) July 14, 2023

It’s getting dark here in downtown KC - winds are whipping and a heavy rainfall has begun. Tune into @KCTV5 right now as @AlenaKCTV5 tracks the latest on this severe weather moving across the metro. pic.twitter.com/w1muAEPeC0 — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) July 14, 2023

We just lost power @KCTV5 . — Sharon Chen (@SharonChenTV) July 14, 2023

@KCTV5 it’s 4PM and pitch dark, we are seeing heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and dime sized hail starting to fall. @AlenaKCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3thA2GII6E — Sharon Chen (@SharonChenTV) July 14, 2023

No baseball today at the K. pic.twitter.com/v2IscaE5kk — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) July 14, 2023

3:48 pm update: a line of severe thunderstorms producing 60 to 70 mph winds are approaching the KS/MO state line. Most of the KC metro is under a severe thunderstorm warning through 4:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/QSUhkzlzBK — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

Tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays has been postponed and will be made up tomorrow, July 15, as part of a split doubleheader with Game One starting at 1:10 p.m. CT and Game Two starting at 6:10 p.m. CT. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 14, 2023

North 2nd Street is temporarily closed at Locust in both directions due to flood waters under the bridge. If you’ve lived in Lawrence more than a couple years you know exactly what we’re talking about — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) July 14, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kansas City MO, Overland Park KS and Kansas City KS until 4:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/rCL09FIlpu — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

HEAVY RAIN: Heading west on State from Bonner to Basehor. Going 30 mph. VERY low visibility and STRONG wind rocking car. - ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZmB5aTCxdp — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) July 14, 2023

Wind gusts of 60-70 mph are likely ongoing in the Linwood to De Soto area moving east around 40 mph. These will be moving into the Olathe, Lenexa, Overland Park area within the next 20-30 minutes. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

Sophia Desimone shared a video from Lawrence, Kansas, that she said was taken at 3:15 p.m.

STORM TRACK - System is now moving into #JohnsonCounty, Olathe, Overland Park to Leawood and East. You will see strong winds, rain and lightning. No tornados, just dark and stormy. @AlenaKCTV5 is tracking it live now on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3onvGbr5QC — Sharon Chen (@SharonChenTV) July 14, 2023

Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Justin Cohen)

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Olathe KS, Lenexa KS and Leavenworth KS until 4:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YKhuZ56Jgx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

Currently in Piper, Kansas at 3:00 PM Severe Thunderstorm Watch Temperature: 88 Dew point: 74 Feels like: 98 Pressure: 29.80 inches and Steady Wind: SSW at 0 mph and Gusting to 0 mph #kswx #kcwx #piperks #kck #kansascity pic.twitter.com/rKF8Zb1xnj — Piper Kansas Weather (@PiperKswx) July 14, 2023

Storms are producing very strong winds, hail, very heavy rain and a radar indicated tornado warning. Look at all the lightning associated with the storms. please prepare now! pic.twitter.com/0LF5vga2E8 — Savannah Tennyson (@SavannahTKCTV5) July 14, 2023

Wind around 70-75 mph has been observed in Topeka, Kansas in the storm moving into western Leavenworth County in the next 30-60 minutes. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

These were funnel clouds, nothing on the ground — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) July 14, 2023

