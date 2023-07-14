Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather approaches Kansas City

Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.(Twitter/@alexbrown_6)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Jefferson County and Douglas County in Kansas until 3 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Olathe, Shawnee, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Basehor, Edgerton, and Tonganoxie until 3:15 p.m.

Live updates will continue throughout the afternoon and evening as storms move into the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.

If you are safe and able to send us photos or videos, please visit here.

Sophia Desimone shared a video from Lawrence, Kansas, that she said was taken at 3:15 p.m.

Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.(Justin Cohen)

