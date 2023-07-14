LIVE BLOG: Severe weather approaches Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Jefferson County and Douglas County in Kansas until 3 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Olathe, Shawnee, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Basehor, Edgerton, and Tonganoxie until 3:15 p.m.

Live updates will continue throughout the afternoon and evening as storms move into the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.

3:48 pm update: a line of severe thunderstorms producing 60 to 70 mph winds are approaching the KS/MO state line. Most of the KC metro is under a severe thunderstorm warning through 4:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/QSUhkzlzBK — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

Tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays has been postponed and will be made up tomorrow, July 15, as part of a split doubleheader with Game One starting at 1:10 p.m. CT and Game Two starting at 6:10 p.m. CT. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 14, 2023

North 2nd Street is temporarily closed at Locust in both directions due to flood waters under the bridge. If you’ve lived in Lawrence more than a couple years you know exactly what we’re talking about — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) July 14, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kansas City MO, Overland Park KS and Kansas City KS until 4:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/rCL09FIlpu — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

HEAVY RAIN: Heading west on State from Bonner to Basehor. Going 30 mph. VERY low visibility and STRONG wind rocking car. - ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZmB5aTCxdp — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) July 14, 2023

Wind gusts of 60-70 mph are likely ongoing in the Linwood to De Soto area moving east around 40 mph. These will be moving into the Olathe, Lenexa, Overland Park area within the next 20-30 minutes. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

Sophia Desimone shared a video from Lawrence, Kansas, that she said was taken at 3:15 p.m.

STORM TRACK - System is now moving into #JohnsonCounty, Olathe, Overland Park to Leawood and East. You will see strong winds, rain and lightning. No tornados, just dark and stormy. @AlenaKCTV5 is tracking it live now on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3onvGbr5QC — Sharon Chen (@SharonChenTV) July 14, 2023

Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Justin Cohen)

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Olathe KS, Lenexa KS and Leavenworth KS until 4:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YKhuZ56Jgx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

Currently in Piper, Kansas at 3:00 PM Severe Thunderstorm Watch Temperature: 88 Dew point: 74 Feels like: 98 Pressure: 29.80 inches and Steady Wind: SSW at 0 mph and Gusting to 0 mph #kswx #kcwx #piperks #kck #kansascity pic.twitter.com/rKF8Zb1xnj — Piper Kansas Weather (@PiperKswx) July 14, 2023

Storms are producing very strong winds, hail, very heavy rain and a radar indicated tornado warning. Look at all the lightning associated with the storms. please prepare now! pic.twitter.com/0LF5vga2E8 — Savannah Tennyson (@SavannahTKCTV5) July 14, 2023

Wind around 70-75 mph has been observed in Topeka, Kansas in the storm moving into western Leavenworth County in the next 30-60 minutes. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

These were funnel clouds, nothing on the ground — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) July 14, 2023

