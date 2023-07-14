Aging & Style
Krispy Kreme offering dozen of doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday

FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.
FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.

The company is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The hot, sweet-glazed treat has become a desert icon over the decades.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.

Vernon Rudolph started out selling doughnuts to grocery stores.

Soon after, the doughnut scent wafting into the streets had passersby asking if they could buy the doughnuts themselves.

Rudolph then launched an operation selling directly to the public.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

