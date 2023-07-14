KDHE issues advisory for blue-green algae at OP lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued a public health advisory update due to blue-green algae across the state that included an Overland Park lake.

An active advisory warning was issued Friday for South Lake in Overland Park, Kansas, as well as warnings and watches for other lakes and ponds across the state.

The KDHE said a harmful algal bloom (HAB) might look like foam, scum, or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Anyone who comes into contact can get symptoms that include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and headache.

Those active advisories are as follows:

Warning

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County

South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County (Added July 14)

A warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure, and contact with the water body should be avoided.

A watch status means that blue-green algae has been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away as well.

Watch

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County

Hidden Woods Park Pond (Lenexa), Johnson County (Added July 14)

Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County (Added July 14)

North Park Lake (Bonner Springs), Wyandotte County (Added July 14)

Strowbridge Reservoir (Carbondale East Lake), Osage County

