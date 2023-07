Jillian visits Westside, KCMO to learn the story of Yoli Tortilleria form Co Owner Marissa Gencarelli. Yoli Tortilleria is a Mexican tortilla bakery and is the James Beard Awards Winner for Outstanding bakery 2023. Marissa shares will Jillian her gratitude for her staff and for the city of Kansas city.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.