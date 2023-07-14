Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Current, NWSL announce date change for Challenge Cup match

FILE: The Kansas City Current announced Friday that its UKG NWSL Challenge Cup match with...
FILE: The Kansas City Current announced Friday that its UKG NWSL Challenge Cup match with Racing Louisville FC will be moved back a day.(KC Current)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current announced Friday that its UKG NWSL Challenge Cup match with Racing Louisville FC will be moved back a day.

The match originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. will now be played Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.

All tickets purchased for the previous match time will be honored for the updated game time with no action required on the part of the ticket holder.

The Current return to action in the Challenge Cup on July 22, when they take on the Houston Dash at 7 p.m. CT at home.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
KCFD is responding to a fire on the 21st floor of the One Light Luxury Apartments.
Sprinkler system ‘was holding fire in check’ at downtown KC high-rise
Two dogs are dead and two people were taken to the hospital following four-vehicle crash on...
2 dogs dead, 2 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on I-670

Latest News

Police responded to a homicide in the 1300 block of 81st Terrace on July 14, 2023.
KCPD investigating homicide in 1300 block of E. 81st Terrace
Wrong-way crash leaves 2 in critical condition in Independence
Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Friday that his office was making moves to revoke the business...
Mayor calls to revoke business licenses following June 25 mass shooting
Anyone with information on Jada Kimbrough has been asked to contact the Homicide/Missing...
Police ask public for help searching for missing, endangered woman with autism