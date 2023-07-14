KC Current, NWSL announce date change for Challenge Cup match

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current announced Friday that its UKG NWSL Challenge Cup match with Racing Louisville FC will be moved back a day.

The match originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. will now be played Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.

All tickets purchased for the previous match time will be honored for the updated game time with no action required on the part of the ticket holder.

The Current return to action in the Challenge Cup on July 22, when they take on the Houston Dash at 7 p.m. CT at home.

