Jury finds Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra guilty of murder

By Emily Rittman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: On Thursday evening, a jury found Michael Hendricks guilty of first-degree murder, harassment, attempted enticement of a child, child molestation and sexual misconduct.

A jury found Maggie Ybarra guilty of second-degree murder, harassment, attempted enticement of a child, sexual misconduct, attempted tampering with physical evidence, and three counts of attempted tampering with a victim.

The jury found Ybarra not guilty of two counts of possession of child pornography and not guilty of sexual exploitation.

The jury will return at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, for the sentencing phase

Previous coverage from earlier today is below.

A jury is deciding if they will find a couple guilty or innocent of luring a woman, killing her, and burying her dismembered body in Grain Valley.

A grand jury indicted Michael Hendricks and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra with a long list of charges including sex crimes against a teenage girl. Prosecutors say the brave, young victim helped detectives uncover a web of murder, sex abuse and manipulation.

Jurors began deliberating just after 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

In July of 2021, investigators began digging where the teen told investigators Hendricks and Ybarra bragged about burying the body of a woman they killed.

They are accused of telling witnesses they strangled, dismembered, and buried the woman underneath Hendricks’ bedroom window.

After a joint search involving the FBI digging a large hole on Hendricks’ property, investigators discovered the remains of Kensie Aubry.

Prosecutors say Ybarra was friends with Aubry and lured her to a location for Hendricks to kill her to fulfill a fantasy of his.

According to prosecutors, Ybarra was a willing participant who lured the teen and Aubry to be victimized by Hendricks.

Ybarra and Hendricks are also charged with enticement of a child, sexual misconduct, possession of child pornography and several counts of tampering or attempting to tamper with a witness and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates once a verdict is reached.

Trial gets underway after human remains were found in Grain Valley in 2021

Did you speak to a Michael Hendricks about buying a freezer? Grandview police want to talk

Couple charged with murder after body found on Grain Valley property

Court records detail why investigators searched property for human remains near Grain Valley

