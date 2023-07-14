Jury finds Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra guilty of murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: On Thursday evening, a jury found Michael Hendricks guilty of first-degree murder, harassment, attempted enticement of a child, child molestation and sexual misconduct.

A jury found Maggie Ybarra guilty of second-degree murder, harassment, attempted enticement of a child, sexual misconduct, attempted tampering with physical evidence, and three counts of attempted tampering with a victim.

The jury found Ybarra not guilty of two counts of possession of child pornography and not guilty of sexual exploitation.

The jury will return at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, for the sentencing phase

Previous coverage from earlier today is below.

A jury is deciding if they will find a couple guilty or innocent of luring a woman, killing her, and burying her dismembered body in Grain Valley.

A grand jury indicted Michael Hendricks and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra with a long list of charges including sex crimes against a teenage girl. Prosecutors say the brave, young victim helped detectives uncover a web of murder, sex abuse and manipulation.

Jurors began deliberating just after 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

In July of 2021, investigators began digging where the teen told investigators Hendricks and Ybarra bragged about burying the body of a woman they killed.

They are accused of telling witnesses they strangled, dismembered, and buried the woman underneath Hendricks’ bedroom window.

After a joint search involving the FBI digging a large hole on Hendricks’ property, investigators discovered the remains of Kensie Aubry.

Prosecutors say Ybarra was friends with Aubry and lured her to a location for Hendricks to kill her to fulfill a fantasy of his.

According to prosecutors, Ybarra was a willing participant who lured the teen and Aubry to be victimized by Hendricks.

Ybarra and Hendricks are also charged with enticement of a child, sexual misconduct, possession of child pornography and several counts of tampering or attempting to tamper with a witness and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates once a verdict is reached.

Also read:

Trial gets underway after human remains were found in Grain Valley in 2021

Did you speak to a Michael Hendricks about buying a freezer? Grandview police want to talk

Couple charged with murder after body found on Grain Valley property

Court records detail why investigators searched property for human remains near Grain Valley

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.