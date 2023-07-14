Aging & Style
‘I like to be the villain sometimes’: Mahomes discusses football, fatherhood in soon-to-be released interview with CBS Mornings

Professional NFL player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, accepts the award for best...
Professional NFL player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, accepts the award for best athlete in men's sports at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before he gets set for his sixth season as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and his second attempt at a Super Bowl repeat, Patrick Mahomes sat down with CBS News’ Nate Burleson for an exclusive interview.

The interview, which will air in its entirety Monday on CBS Mornings, touches on everything from football to fatherhood. In a clip previewing the conversation, Mahomes told Burleson he loves being the villain in road games against AFC West opponents.

“I like to be the villain a little bit,” Mahomes said in the preview clip. “Obviously, it’s cool at Arrowhead to be the hero and win the game and be able to hoist the AFC Championship trophy, but it’s just as fun -- no offense to my division opponents -- to go to their place and win those games.

“Both are great, but even though I like to smile I like to be the villain, sometimes.”

Mahomes was in Los Angeles throughout this week for the Tuesday night premiere of ‘Quarterback,’ a Netflix docuseries focusing on NFL quarterbacks, and the ESPYs on Wednesday night. At the ESPYs, Mahomes took home a trifecta of awards, winning Best NFL Player and Best Male Athlete to go along with the Chiefs’ Best Team honor, following a season that included his second NFL MVP, second Super Bowl and second Super Bowl MVP.

This weekend, he and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are playing golf on TV again, as they participate in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

You can catch the full interview Monday morning on KCTV5.

