Groundbreaking ceremony held for Lee’s Summit Road project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City officials including Mayor Quinton Lucas attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lee’s Summit Road project Friday morning.

The project is focused on realigning and improving Lee’s Summit Road between Lakewood Boulevard and Anderson Road.

READ MORE: Mayor calls to revoke business licenses following June 25 mass shooting

The improvements also include sidewalks, bike lanes, a widened road way and a multi-use trail.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.