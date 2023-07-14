Groundbreaking ceremony held for Lee’s Summit Road project
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City officials including Mayor Quinton Lucas attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lee’s Summit Road project Friday morning.
The project is focused on realigning and improving Lee’s Summit Road between Lakewood Boulevard and Anderson Road.
The improvements also include sidewalks, bike lanes, a widened road way and a multi-use trail.
