Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Lee’s Summit Road project

A groundbreaking for the Lee's Summit Road project was held Friday morning in Kansas City,...
A groundbreaking for the Lee's Summit Road project was held Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.(City of Kansas City, Missouri)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City officials including Mayor Quinton Lucas attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lee’s Summit Road project Friday morning.

The project is focused on realigning and improving Lee’s Summit Road between Lakewood Boulevard and Anderson Road.

READ MORE: Mayor calls to revoke business licenses following June 25 mass shooting

The improvements also include sidewalks, bike lanes, a widened road way and a multi-use trail.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
A homeowner said Jackson County valued her mobile home at $202,000.
Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
KCFD is responding to a fire on the 21st floor of the One Light Luxury Apartments.
Sprinkler system ‘was holding fire in check’ at downtown KC high-rise

Latest News

Indigenous languages face a high risk of dying out after centuries of being prohibited. Kansas...
Cherokee class coming to Kansas City Public Schools this fall
Couple puts off anniversary celebration to help community deal with storm damage
Couple puts off anniversary celebration to help community deal with storm damage
Storms caused many trees to be damaged on Friday in the KC Metro area. This picture is from W....
Curbside storm damage brush collection activated in Fairway
Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits Kansas City Friday afternoon, damage reported