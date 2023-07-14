FORECAST: Weather alert Friday as severe storms are just hours away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure has attached itself to a front that continues to track throughout the central and south-central plains. By late this afternoon, severe storm activity is expected. A slight risk for severe storms has now taken over 3/4 of the viewing area, including the metro. Between the hours of 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. is where we could start storm activity developing from the west. The strongest of these storms is expected between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. at this time. Depending on how much moisture content we have within the atmosphere, we may have to deal with a widespread damaging wind event as the storm system passes overhead. At this time, however much of the moisture is being used up west of the viewing area. This means damaging wind may be more isolated to storms rather than widespread along the front. Either way, please prepare for a very active and impactful stormy day. Temperatures are also going to be an issue as we expect to hit 90° this afternoon. With high humidity, feel like temperatures are expected between 95° and 99° today. We may see minor relief from the wind as it intensifies out of the south from 5 to 10 mph this morning to a blustery 15 to 20 mph by 7 p.m.

Storm activity is expected to blow over by early Saturday morning with sunny skies expected for the start of the weekend along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. By Sunday, a new front deepens from the northern plains, allowing for scattered storms to develop early to mid-morning Sunday. The storm activity itself holds a 30% chance however, there is a marginal risk for severe storms within that 30% chance so please stay weather alert.

As we move into next week, one more round of storm activity is still expected on Tuesday but with the latest updates to our forecasts and the models, rain chances have diminished by 10% to now 30% chances Tuesday afternoon. Severe weather potential is still too far out to forecast, but we will continue to track it closely. We still anticipate intensifying temperatures by mid-next week to the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures expected in the lower triple digits. This will be the peak of our heat so please be sure to prepare for hot conditions. Once this warm air pocket to the low levels transitions to the southeast, temperatures begin to fall back to seasonal within the upper 80s by next Friday and are expected into the weekend.

