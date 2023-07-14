Damage, outage reports as storms come through KC metro Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storm damage and power outages were reported throughout the Kansas City metro Friday afternoon.

KCTV’s Mark Poulose was in Lenexa, Kansas, where a tree fell down in a neighborhood near 87th Street and I-35.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department reported multiple trees and power lines down all across KCMO. At 4:29 p.m., the KCFD said it was receiving multiple fire calls, with the bulk of the calls coming from the river south.

As of 4:35 p.m., 130,472 Evergy customers were without power and there were 2,942 active outages. Evergy’s outage map can be viewed here.

“The metro areas of Kansas City, Topeka and Lawrence have been impacted most,” Evergy tweeted shortly after 4:45 p.m.

Evergy said that widespread outages will lead to delayed restoration estimates and “will not have all customers restored this evening. Evergy crews will be working to restore power for impacted customers as safely as possible.”

The energy company also warned anyone who sees tree limbs in contact with or that could become in contact with tree limbs to not remove the limbs.

“Please stay at least 3 feet away from down lines or limbs on lines,” Evergy said.

As for BPU around the same time, there were 130 outages and 32,046 customers without power. BPU’s outage map can be viewed here.

The City of Lawrence reported large amounts of tree limbs and debris on sidewalks and roadways and said crews will be cleaning up trees and tree limbs from the main roadways, urging drivers not to go anywhere if it was unnecessary.

If materials are bundled properly, the City of Lawrence said it would collect yard waste on residents’ normal collection day. For those materials to be picked up they need to follow the following guidelines:

Bundles of limbs must be placed neatly by the curb.

Bundles of debris and limbs must not exceed 5 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter.

Bundles must not weigh more than 65 pounds.

Bundles must be tied together with twine or string (no wire, duct tape, etc.).

If placing debris in City of Lawrence yard waste containers, debris must not extend more than 12 inches above the top of the container.

“Depending on the severity or amount of debris across town, residents may experience delays in yard waste and debris pick-up,” the City of Lawrence said.

