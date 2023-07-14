Customers wary of proposed Evergy price increase in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The rate Kansas Evergy customers pay for electricity could rise by the end of the year.

Evergy has asked the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) to allow them to raise the rates for Evergy Kansas Central customers by 9.77% and Evergy Kansas Metro customers by 1.95%.

KCC regulates the price of electricity in the state.

Thursday night, KCC hosted a public hearing where local Evergy customers could speak with the utility company and the commission. Local customers are worried about proposed increases in price.

“I’m terrified,” said Overland Park resident Harrison Dollar. “I’m terrified for the future, but I’m terrified for the impact it’s going to have on Kansas now.”

Evergy said the proposed rates will bring in an additional $218 million.

“This is the first time in five years that we, as Evergy, have asked to increase our base rates,” said Evergy spokesperson Gina Penzig. “We have asked to recover investments we’ve made that have helped make power more reliable. It is the right timeline to ask to recover those investments.”

Consumers are wary of any increase. They want the KCC to carefully comb over Evergy’s application for a price hike.

“We are asking the KCC to closely scrutinize the rate increase,” said Ernie Kutzley, AARP Kansas’ Advocacy Chair. “It appears to be far more on the shoulders of residential rate payers versus stockholders.”

Evergy said the average Kansas Central residential customer will see a monthly increase of about $14. The average Kansas Metro residential customer will see a monthly increase of about $3.50.

Learn more: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers

“EKC serves about 736,000 customers in Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence, among other towns and rural areas. EKM includes approximately 273,000 customers in Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area.”

“That small amount does impact consumers,” said Dollar. “If it doesn’t and someone tells you that it doesn’t, they probably are not in touch with the average Kansan it does impact.”

Although many are against a price increase, they also want to make sure that their electricity works when called upon.

“We want reliable services. We want the lights to come on and the air conditioner to come on when you flip the switch,” said Kutzley. “We understand that it costs to do that, so we are just asking that those costs be scrutinized.”

If you were not able to attend Thursday’s public hearing, you can still make your voice heard. The KCC has a link on their website asking for public comment.

You can also send a physical letter to this address (Be sure to reference Docket No. 23-EKCE-775-RTS):

KCC Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

1500 SW Arrowhead Road

Topeka, KS 66604-4027.

The KCC is holding the 2nd of 3 public hearings tonight in Overland Park at KU Edwards BEST Conference Center to hear comments from ratepayers on the company's proposed increase. Join us at 6 p.m. to share your thoughts and ask questions. pic.twitter.com/NQy5x9Yh0a — Kansas Corporation Commission (@KansasCorpComm) July 13, 2023

