Black Community Fund awards 40 Black students with scholarships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As students prepare to go back to school, The Black Community Fund is on a mission to make sure they’re financially prepared. The local organization awarded over 40 Black students with college scholarships, totaling $176,000 Thursday.

“I am so glad to be blessed to be part of the Black Community Fund and for our community to be able to serve 40 Black scholars in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” BCF scholarship committee chair Dan Haley said. “This was $176,000, sending Black kids off to college. Wonderful!”

Each student received a $1,000 or $5,000 scholarship after completing 16 hours of community service and submitting an essay detailing their future professional goals.

Mary-Kathryn Wert is one of the scholarship recipients.

“This scholarship means a lot to me, especially with the recent overturning of college decisions on affirmative action by the Supreme Court. With Missouri legislators talking about removing race base scholarships from colleges,” Wert said. “It’s really important to have organizations and scholarships like this to help the socioeconomic disposition of Black students like me.”

The scholarship celebration kicked off a series of events to mark BCF’s 40th year of service.

“It is very important as a community that we continue to support our scholars as they go through a college education,” Haley said.

Wert will utilize her scholarship at Carleton College in Minnesota as she pursues a career in journalism.

For more on BCF and how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.