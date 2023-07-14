Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Arrest made in connection with Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death, reports say

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, died at age 19 earlier this month. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, news outlets in New York reported.

Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday evening on federal drug distribution charges, law enforcement sources told the media.

ABC7 in New York said the woman is believed to have sold drugs to 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez before his death.

Marks is expected to appear Friday in federal court, NBC New York reported.

De Niro Rodriguez was found dead in his Lower Manhattan apartment on July 2.

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced his death the following day on Instagram and blamed drugs, though an official cause of death hasn’t been released in the case.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
KCFD is responding to a fire on the 21st floor of the One Light Luxury Apartments.
Sprinkler system ‘was holding fire in check’ at downtown KC high-rise
Two dogs are dead and two people were taken to the hospital following four-vehicle crash on...
2 dogs dead, 2 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on I-670
Pennway Point is an entertainment district in the Crossroads set to open in the early portion...
SEE IT: First concepts released for entertainment district at Pennway Point

Latest News

India launched its third lunar mission on Friday, seeking to become the fourth country to...
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
FILE: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference with former Kansas Teacher of the...
An anti-trans Kansas law doesn’t prevent birth certificate changes, the governor argues
IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income...
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Silver Advisory canceled for missing 88-year-old found safe