1 dead, 1 critical in early morning crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 1:00 a.m. Friday Kansas City Police responded to a deadly car crash on 34th and Campbell.

A red Ford Mustang was speeding northbound on Campbell when at 34th and Campbell it hit a stone retaining wall and caught fire.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was located and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Neither person has been identified.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.