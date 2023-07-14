1 dead, 1 critical in early morning crash in KCMO
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 1:00 a.m. Friday Kansas City Police responded to a deadly car crash on 34th and Campbell.
A red Ford Mustang was speeding northbound on Campbell when at 34th and Campbell it hit a stone retaining wall and caught fire.
The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was located and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Neither person has been identified.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.