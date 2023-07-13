Trial date set for man charged with killing North Kansas City police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man charged with shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop has his murder trial date set.

Joshua Rocha will appear before a jury trial on Sept. 29, 2025. Jury selection will begin in St. Charles, Missouri, on Sept. 2, 2025.

The judge in the case ordered a docket call hearing scheduled for this Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also plans to seek the death penalty for Rocha, who was charged with shooting and killing North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez last year. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On July 19, 2022, Officer Vasquez pulled over a driver near 21st and Clay for expired tags. Investigators said Rocha shot and killed Vasquez, then drove away. A manhunt followed until Rocha turned himself in at the Clay County Courthouse Annex that same day.

On Aug. 30, a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Rocha with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The impact of Vasquez’s death was evident during his funeral service and a large candlelight vigil held last year. Community members placed flowers and keepsakes for days on a squad car memorial that was placed outside of the North Kansas City Police Department. Vasquez’s death was the first line-of-duty death in the North Kansas City Police Department’s history.

According to Thompson, there are several aggravating factors involving the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting that are sufficient to raise the severity of punishment. “First, that the offense was outrageously or wantonly vile, inhumane or horrible and that it involved depravity of mind,” Thompson said.

Thompson said, secondly, the offense was committed against a peace officer while the officer was engaged in the performance of his official duties.

“Third, the act was committed for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with or preventing a lawful arrest or lawful confinement of himself or another,” Thompson said.

