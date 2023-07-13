Struggling to improve your health? Use these simple tips to get started
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The best time to start thinking about how to improve and protect your health is now. But sometimes, many of us simply don’t know where or how to start. Dr. Lee Norman, Chief Medical Officer at Optum Care KC, shares some simple tips you can follow to give yourself the best chance of healthy outcomes. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.