Silver Advisory issued for missing 88-year-old last seen near 63rd & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an 88-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon near 63rd and Troost.

According to Kansas City police, Albert Smith was last seen at 3:45 p.m. near the 1100 block of E. 63rd St.

At that time, he was wearing a black, button-up shirt and gray pants. He was also wearing white tennis shoes.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said that he walked away while shopping with a relative, but now his family is unable to locate him.

The KCPD said that, due to medical conditions he lives with, his family is concerned for his wellbeing. MSHP stated that he has dementia.

MSHP describes Smith as a Black man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and who weighs 170 pounds. He has black and gray hair. His eyes are brown.

If you have any information, call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

As a Silver Advisory has been issued by MSHP, you can also call 911.

