The Shawnee Mission Park marina is open. Here’s how to rent a boat

The Shawnee Mission Park is officially open to the public after a delay.
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Mission Park marina is open after initially anticipating a Memorial Day opening.

The $1.6 million project was not completed on time so park staff could finish reservations, closing the marina for the beginning of the summer.

“We hear you and are continuing to work hard towards our goal of creating a better marina and lake experience for patrons and staff once it reopens,” the park posted on their social media. “You can look forward to a new ticketing area and plaza to help improve the rental experience, a storage facility to house boats, life jackets, and paddles, new accessible restrooms and a new accessible dock addition as well as accessible upgrades to the current dock.”

The marina has now completed construction and anyone over the age of 12 or under the age of 12 with a guardian can register to rent a boat. Johnson County residents will pay $21 per hour per boat, while non-residents will pay $2 more an hour.

The renovated Shawnee Mission Park Marina reopened today! Come out to rent a boat and have fun on the lake!

Posted by Shawnee Mission Park on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The marina is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from July 12 through Aug. 13, and on weekends only from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4.

How to rent a boat:

Renters should bring a photo ID and their printed or digital receipt. If renting online, registration closes 15 minutes before the time slot. If renting in person, arrive 30 minutes beforehand to allow enough time to complete a reservation.

All boaters are required to enter and exit the boat without assistance. Staff will assist in docking the boat when the time slot has expired.

All boat rentals are for one-hour time slots with 30 minute breaks in between, from:

  • 10:00 - 11:00 am
  • 11:30 - 12:30 pm
  • 1:00 - 2:00 pm
  • 2:30 - 3:30 pm
  • 4:00 - 5:00 pm
  • 5:30 - 6:30 pm

What kind of watercraft can boaters rent?

The marina offers five kinds of boats including kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

The new Tandem Kayak can hold two people totaling 400 pounds, while the standard kayak holds one person with a maximum weight of 250 pounds.

The stand-up paddle board can hold one 230-pound person. The four-person pedal boat can hold a maximum of 1,250 pounds with a max of three adults or two adults and two children. Adults must sit at the front of the boat.

The canoe can fit a maximum of four people (regardless if they are children or adults) at 780 pounds.

What rules should I know about?

The marina does not offer any refunds and pets are not allowed. All boaters must wear Coast Guard approved life jackets and are prohibited from exiting the boat to swim or fishing out of the boat. Boaters are also not allowed to float near the swimming beach.

Water bottles are allowed, but coolers and food are prohibited.

