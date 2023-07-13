SEE IT: First concepts released for entertainment district at Pennway Point

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A developer released the first images for a new restaurant and entertainment district.

Pennway Point will feature a “family-friendly entertainment and experiential district, spanning six acres of the former Carter-Waters industrial site at the intersection of Pershing and Pennway,” firm DAVINCI KC stated.

It will include:

BARREL HALL: A 6,000-square-foot reclaimed building, to serve as a central gathering space with a collection of some of Kansas City’s favorite food and beverage brands. Some of those are Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Taproom, Würstl, Chef J BBQ and The Bull Creek Distillery.

TALEGATE: An indoor/outdoor experience of 30,000+ square feet. Chuck and Jack Naylor of the Brooksider Sportsbar and Harpo’s Columbia will manage and operate each TALEGATE concept as the exclusive licensee partner, including Beef & Bottle, Funk House and Talegate Park.

LUMI NEON ALLEY: A collection of more than 50 of Kansas City’s vintage neon signs that will be displayed in a walkable “alley” between buildings.

OBSERVATION WHEEL: and mini golf experience by Icon Experiences. A 150-foot tall Ferris wheel and mini golf experience by Icon Experiences.

“DAVINCI KC is excelling in identifying exceptional brands to build concepts around and executing an ideal lease arrangement through the forward-thinking hard work of Dante and DJ,” Pennway Point developer Vince Bryant said in a release.

Walkable access will connect Pennway Point to Union Station and the Crossroads, via a proposed future Greenline trailhead.

Developers said they hope the site is up and running by Q1 2024.

The Pennway Point entertainment district will feature restaurants, bars and more. (BNIM)

Pennway Point will be an entertainment and experiential district, spanning six acres of the former Carter-Waters industrial site at the intersection of Pershing and Pennway. (Collins Webb & Associates and Whiskey Design)

The Beef & Bottle concept is an elevated burger and cocktail concept serving Wagyu Beef offerings from KC Cattle Company along with a large selection of bottled beers, wines, and spirits. (Whiskey Design)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.