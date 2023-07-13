Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show nominated for five Emmies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs took the Lombardi trophy home for the second time in three years after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

But they may not be the only ones making room in their trophy cases after Super Bowl 57.

Fans will remember Rihanna putting in the work to impress fans during the Super Bowl halftime show, and it seems to have paid off.

The star, who was the first pregnant woman to perform at the halftime show, was nominated for five Emmys in Best Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special.

The singer, 35, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the night she took a bow on the nation’s largest football stage, calling the number of nominations “craaaaazzzyyy.”

The Grammy winner and expecting mother began the show-stopping set with “B– Better Have My Money,” followed by “Where Have You Been?” “Only Girl in the World,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town” and “Umbrella,” before closing it out with her hit single, “Diamonds.”

Essentially, the singer didn’t let her impending motherhood stop the music, putting on a show like nobody’s business.

While Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs were the focus of the February game, Rihanna may be the only girl in the world to receive five Emmy nominations despite not releasing an album since “Anti” in 2016.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.