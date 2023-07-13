Representation Matters: Winners Circle Weekends
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winners Circle KC is an organization with a very busy weekend ahead of them. Watch this to hear from two of their main contributors about what inspired them to start the Winners Circle Weekend and why they think they’re setting themselves up to turn their big weekend into an annual event. Tune in to Black Excellence KC’s Instagram page this weekend to hear more from the organization.
