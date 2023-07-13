Representation Matters: Winners Circle Weekends

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winners Circle KC is an organization with a very busy weekend ahead of them. Watch this to hear from two of their main contributors about what inspired them to start the Winners Circle Weekend and why they think they’re setting themselves up to turn their big weekend into an annual event.  Tune in to Black Excellence KC’s Instagram page this weekend to hear more from the organization.

Jillian sits down with financial expert Jonathon McCoy to talk about some of the strategies you...
Find out what experts are saying about a possible double-dip recession
Over 24 million people suffer from peripheral neuropathy each year and thirty percent of those...
What causes neuropathy?
