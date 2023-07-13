New tank, new names: KC aquarium asks locals to name sharks after famous KC sports trios

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mahomes and Kelce have made what seems like an infinite number of jaw-dropping plays over the last few seasons.

Now, the SEA LIFE Aquarium in Kansas City, Missouri, is sinking its teeth into the Kansas City sports hype, asking locals to name three new sharks after a famous KC sports trio.

The aquarium is welcoming a permanent addition of three bonnethead sharks, who are closely related to hammerhead sharks. The sharks are the first ever born and raised in any aquarium – born about three hours away at Missouri at Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium.

The jaw-some recruits include an adult father with two 11-month-old sons. The young sharks are currently two feet long, but will grow another foot by the time they reach adulthood.

The three sharks aren’t only getting a new tank, but also new names after the star athletes of their new home. The aquarium is inviting locals to vote on their website or on their FaceBook and Instagram accounts to choose from three sports trios:

Chiefs: Reid, Kelce, and Mahomes

Royals: Quatraro, Perez, Witt Jr

Sporting KC: Vermes, Sallói, Russell

The shark trio will live inside the Shark Sanctuary in the aquarium, giving guests close-up views of the sharks and expanded education resources. The new sharks are part of a Summer of Sharks limited time experience, which includes activities focusing on shark education and activities through Aug. 31.

Unlike other sharks, who are carnivorous, bonnethead sharks are uniquely omnivorous and their diets consist of up to 60% seagrass.

