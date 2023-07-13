Aging & Style
Missouri Highway Patrol running into challenges on Twitter

The Missouri Highway Patrol is figuring out what to do with its Twitter notification system after recent changes
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is figuring out what to do with its Twitter notification system after recent changes.

Twitter changed its access policy allowing only account holders to see posts and follow links on the site in July. The MHP worries people won’t be able to get the needed information like amber alerts now unless they are Twitter users.

“The patrol is working to determine the best way to continue providing accurate and timely information to the public,” said Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Mike O’Connell. “This includes communications with Twitter and amber alert contacts in other states that have also utilized Twitter.”

The ‘enhanced information’ refers to all information that can’t be contained within the characters of the post itself. Alerts used could include important things like vehicle descriptions, suspect details, and time and location data that could help the public.

So, the issue is that people may have a Facebook account, for instance, but then the alert link could take them to Twitter. They can access the Twitter app itself but they can’t see anything – and if they don’t know anything, how are they supposed to help?

Captain John Hotz, the Patrol’s Communications Director, said, “They’re no longer allowed to do that without logging in. So, if they didn’t have an account, they couldn’t access the additional information we had on the mobile alerts Twitter page.”

There are several other ways Missourians can still get those alerts by subscribing to alerts on the patrol’s website.

https://www.kmov.com/2023/07/12/twitter-changes-under-ceo-musk-have-limited-platforms-use-missouri-amber-alerts/

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

