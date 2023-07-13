Missouri AG sues 3 tax prep companies for sharing taxpayer information with ‘Big Tech’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed suit against H&R Block, Taxslayer LLC and TaxAct, Inc. for sharing Missouri taxpayers’ sensitive data with Meta, Google and others.

A press release from his office says the suit, which was filed in St. Louis City, states that the three companies violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by sharing “sensitive personal and financial information with the Big Tech companies, which use the data for diverse advertising purposes.”

The AG’s suit alleges that the companies used a computer code “known as pixels . . . to send sensitive personal, financial, and tax return information to Meta, Google, and other entities despite explicitly promising not to share such information with third parties in their privacy policies.”

The press release from the AG’s office continues:

For instance, through its implementation of the Meta Pixel and other tools, H&R Block, Taxslayer and TaxAct granted Meta access to the following information of millions of unwitting consumers: - names - health savings account contributions - college tuition grants, scholarships, and educational expenses - whether the consumer visited pages related to dependents - whether the consumer visited pages related to certain types of income (such as rental income or capital gains) - whether the consumer visited pages related to certain tax credits or deductions

The AG asserts in his petition that the companies broke Missouri law via misrepresentation, omission, deception, and unfair business practices.

AG Bailey is seeking a preliminary injunction to immediately halt the behavior. He is also seeking full restitution to all affected consumers in Missouri and a civil penalty that would be paid to the state.

”I will always fight for Missouri consumers, especially when they’re being ripped off by major corporations who are selling Missourians’ personal information to social media companies without their consent. If there’s anything we’ve discovered in our federal censorship lawsuit, it’s that these Big Tech companies do not have Americans’ best interests at heart. The last thing we need is for Big Tech giants to have access to personal information because these tax companies decided to evade the law. My office isn’t standing for it.”

