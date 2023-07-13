Mahomes named Best Male Athlete at 2023 ESPYs

LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - For the second time Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won an ESPY. This time, for Best Male Athlete.

Following his second MVP season and second Super Bowl win during the 2022 season Mahomes was named the Best Male Athlete during the 2023 ESPYs, with a ceremony held Wednesday in Los Angeles.

He beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi to win the award.

Another trophy for the Super Bowl MVP 🌟



Patrick Mahomes wins the Best Athlete in Men's Sports 💪 pic.twitter.com/3soLlpsYlU — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Mahomes was named Best NFL Player for the second time in his career.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.