Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mahomes named Best Male Athlete at 2023 ESPYs

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - For the second time Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won an ESPY. This time, for Best Male Athlete.

Following his second MVP season and second Super Bowl win during the 2022 season Mahomes was named the Best Male Athlete during the 2023 ESPYs, with a ceremony held Wednesday in Los Angeles.

He beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi to win the award.

READ MORE: Netflix docuseries ‘Quarterback’ starring Patrick Mahomes premieres Wednesday

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Mahomes was named Best NFL Player for the second time in his career.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the...
Mahomes wins ESPY for Best NFL Player
Wide receiver, Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after catching a pass...
These Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists have connections to the Chiefs
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) shoots over Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan during the first...
Kobe’s legacy in the NBA lives on in a new way. Two players bear his name.
FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22,...
Royals trade reliever for cash considerations