LPD officer recovering after attempt to de-escalate fight lands him in hospital

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence Police Officer is recovering after he was repeatedly punched in the head by a suspect as he was attempting to de-escalate a fight.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Wednesday afternoon, July 12, an officer was sent to a local hospital after he was repeatedly punched in the head by a male suspect at the Treatment and Recovery Center, 1000 W. 2nd St.

Officials said they had been called to the area with reports of a disturbance. When the officer attempted to intervene, the suspect, later identified as Sean E. Hall, 34, of Lawrence, started to fight the officer.

LPD noted that the officer was able to gain control of the situation when he deployed his taser and another officer arrived to help. Hall was taken into custody.

Officials indicated that Hall was also treated at a local hospital for taser exposure and then was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated battery on a law enforcement official
  • Battery
  • Interference with law enforcement

LPD said the officer has been placed on leave for a short time due to the extent of his injuries, however, he is expected to be back on patrol soon.

As of Thursday, Hall remains behind bars. A first appearance has been set for 3 p.m. on July 13.

