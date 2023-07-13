’Legally Blonde The Musical’ takes center stage at Starlight one last time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The color pink will take over Kansas City once more as Legally Blonde The Musical prepares for its very last show at Starlight Theater Thursday night.

Carrie St. Louis is ready to bend and snap into character as she portrays ‘Elle Woods’, originally played by actress Reese Witherspoon in the popular movie.

“I’m feeling a mix of emotions,” she said. “It’s been such a wonderful experience.”

Louis has been in several Broadway shows, but she says working in Kansas City has been special.

“I’ve heard that this is the highest-selling show that they’ve had in their season, which is so amazing,” Louis said. “There’s just such a great sense of community here. The audience has been amazing and celebratory. I just want to extend gratitude because as a performer that’s all you ever hope for.”

The gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets to Thursday night’s show.

