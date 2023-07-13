KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim is brought to Linwood & Forest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday evening.

The police notified the media of its occurrence at 6:27 p.m.

The police said officers were patrolling in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Forest Avenue, which is near one of their stations, when a woman in an SUV flagged them down.

That woman told police that a person in her SUV had been shot.

That person, who is believed to be an adult male, was taken to the hospital and declared deceased there.

It is possible the shooting didn’t happen in the area of Linwood and Forest. They have identified a possible location, but aren’t certain yet.

