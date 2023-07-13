Aging & Style
KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim is brought to Linwood & Forest

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of Linwood...
Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Forest Avenue on Thursday evening.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday evening.

The police notified the media of its occurrence at 6:27 p.m.

The police said officers were patrolling in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Forest Avenue, which is near one of their stations, when a woman in an SUV flagged them down.

That woman told police that a person in her SUV had been shot.

That person, who is believed to be an adult male, was taken to the hospital and declared deceased there.

It is possible the shooting didn’t happen in the area of Linwood and Forest. They have identified a possible location, but aren’t certain yet.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We will share more information as police make it available.

UPDATE: On Thursday evening, a jury found Michael Hendricks guilty of first-degree murder and...
Jury finds Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra guilty of murder
Nearly the entire state of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions, which is causing many...
‘We’re getting pretty desperate’: Missouri drought causes farmers to lose crops
