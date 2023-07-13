KCI sees decrease in firearm detections in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firearm detections at Kansas City International Airport are down slightly in the first half of 2023 compared to a year prior.

The Transportation Security Administration said from Jan. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023, 41 firearms were detected at KCI, compared to 44 during the first six months in 2022. Overall, TSA officers at Missouri airports discovered a total of 104 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage, an increase of five incidents compared to the year prior.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport saw a significant increase, going from 44 in the first half of 2022 to 51 this year.

The TSA issued a reminder that passengers who want to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter.

