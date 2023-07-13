Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder following deadly shooting at auto body shop

By Emily Rittman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a dispute at an auto body shop turned deadly Monday in Kansas City.

Tyrell Young is also charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kansas City police were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday to an auto body shop off east U.S. 40 Highway near Manchester Trafficway. First responders found a man had been shot to death on the lot.

“After the second or third gunshot, we knew it wasn’t fireworks,” said a witness who asked not to be identified. The witness heard the gunshots and called for help when they saw the victim was shot.

According to court records, video surveillance at the auto body shop recorded audio and video of what happened to the victim.

Prosecutors say Young arrived at the business and asked to speak to the victim’s relative, who was not there at the time.

Young reportedly demanded the victim call his relative. Young was angry about a reportedly missing entertainment system from his Camaro that was on the lot.

“The sad part is: The guy’s only been in America for about six months and he didn’t even know what the guy was saying,” the witness said. “He had no clue what he was even there to talk about.”

The victim was heard on surveillance video saying he did not speak English and began trying to make a phone call to his relative. Court documents state Young shot the victim multiple times, pistol whipping and punching him even as the victim was motionless.

“I hope that maybe one person hears this story and thinks twice before resorting to violence, instead of ending people’s lives for basically nothing,” the witness said.

Police arrested Young after executing a search warrant. During the search, police say they found a pistol and ammunition that matched casings found at the crime scene. Prosecutors requested Young be held on a $200,000 cash only bond.

Also read: Investigators: Man thought car mechanic stole his stereo system, so he shot and punched him several times

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Lawrence police say 62-year-old man found near trees died in ‘potential homicide’
Auto attendant on hold: Kansas City’s proposed 911 solution will take time
John Rone Jr., also known as Mike, was described by his family as a peaceful man.
Family remembers man as more than KCMO’s 100th homicide victim
Fire causes extensive damage at church known to be haven for community
KCPD investigating homicide at 45th and South Benton; suspect in custody