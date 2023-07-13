Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder following deadly shooting at auto body shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a dispute at an auto body shop turned deadly Monday in Kansas City.

Tyrell Young is also charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kansas City police were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday to an auto body shop off east U.S. 40 Highway near Manchester Trafficway. First responders found a man had been shot to death on the lot.

“After the second or third gunshot, we knew it wasn’t fireworks,” said a witness who asked not to be identified. The witness heard the gunshots and called for help when they saw the victim was shot.

According to court records, video surveillance at the auto body shop recorded audio and video of what happened to the victim.

Prosecutors say Young arrived at the business and asked to speak to the victim’s relative, who was not there at the time.

Young reportedly demanded the victim call his relative. Young was angry about a reportedly missing entertainment system from his Camaro that was on the lot.

“The sad part is: The guy’s only been in America for about six months and he didn’t even know what the guy was saying,” the witness said. “He had no clue what he was even there to talk about.”

The victim was heard on surveillance video saying he did not speak English and began trying to make a phone call to his relative. Court documents state Young shot the victim multiple times, pistol whipping and punching him even as the victim was motionless.

“I hope that maybe one person hears this story and thinks twice before resorting to violence, instead of ending people’s lives for basically nothing,” the witness said.

Police arrested Young after executing a search warrant. During the search, police say they found a pistol and ammunition that matched casings found at the crime scene. Prosecutors requested Young be held on a $200,000 cash only bond.

