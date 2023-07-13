Kansans urged to prioritize safety of rail workers as comment deadline nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to prioritize the safety of rail workers as the close of a public comment window nears regarding railway safety and 2-person crews.

Kansas Democrats announced on Wednesday night, July 12, that the Kansas Department of Transportation is in search of public comments about minimum railroad safety standards. Specifically, KDOT is seeking comment on the requirement for 2-person crews on trains.

Kansas Dems noted that 2-person crews have been a historically fundamental aspect of maintaining a safe work environment. However, now railroads want to reduce crew sizes which could put the safety of both workers and the public at risk.

Officials indicated that rail workers play a large role in the transportation of goods and passengers across Kansas and across the nation. The job involves various risks and challenges, which makes it imperative to ensure adequate safety measures are in place.

To express support for Kansas rail workers, Kansans can click HERE to send a pre-filled template that will automatically send the message, send an email to emily.brown@ks.gov or mail written comments to: Office of Chief Counsel, 700 SW Harrison Street, 3rd Floor West, Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Officials noted that the deadline to submit public comments is Sunday, July 16.

